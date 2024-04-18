Hyderabad: Owaisi slams BJP’s Madhavi Latha’s ‘arrow’ towards mosque

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, April 18, slammed Hyderabad BJP Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha’s ‘arrow’ gesture that she purportedly made towards a mosque in Old City as part of a Ram Navami rally in the city.

Slamming media organisations for not running the video on their channels, the Hyderabad sitting MP called Latha’s gesture “vulgar, aggressive and provocative.”

“If I did something like that, you people (media) would have not been here but would have placed a snake around my neck,” he remarked.

Owaisi said that the BJP and the RSS are a “threat to peace” and are destroying the ‘brand Hyderabad’ with their actions.

He further appealed to the people of Hyderabad and Telangana to witness the actions of the saffron party, which according to him are disturbing the peace in the city that has been upheld for 15 years.

“Is this Narendra Modi’s Sab Ka Saat Sab Ka Vikas? Is this Viksit Bharat?….I am sure that the people of Telangana will vote against people who are threatening peace,” he said.

For a reporter’s question regarding action against Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s alleged remarks against Muslims, he replied: “Go ask the Election Commission of India. Go ask the CEO, DEO, the DCP and the CP. Am I Hyderabad’s Kothwal (commissioner)?”.

A video of BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha participating in the Ram Navami procession on Wednesday went viral on social media in which, she is seen pretending to fire an arrow towards the mosque.

After outrage over the video, Latha issued a clarification on the issue.

“It has come to my notice that one video of mine is being circulated in media to create negativity. I would like to clarify that it’s an incomplete video and even because of such video if anyone’s sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals,” she said in a post on X on Thursday, April 18.

Following it, several netizens claimed that she was pretending to shoot an arrow at the Siddiamber Bazaar mosque during a Ram Navami procession and was slammed over the purported gesture. Many demanded action against her as well.

In the video that emerged online, Madhavi Latha is seen standing in a jeep at Siddiamber junction, pretending to aim an arrow, while onlookers watch. The crowd films the BJP leader’s actions using mobile phones and cheers her on.