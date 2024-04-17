Hyderabad: Raja Singh sings Islamophobic songs at Ram Navami Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh on Wednesday, April 17, took out the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra from Akashpuri Hanuman Temple Dhoolpet and sang Islamophobic songs during the course of the yatra.

Standing atop a vehicle fitted with a DJ music system, Raja Singh led the rally bound for Hanuman Vyamshala Koti. The police had rejected the application of Raja Singh and denied him permission to take out the rally.

The MLA, on Tuesday, had already said he would take out the rally “whatever it may come.”

He is taking out the Sri Ramanavami Rally from 2017 year much before the Bhagyanagar Sri Ramnavami Committee began it.

Surrounded by half a dozen bodyguards carrying weapons, Raja Singh at different points in the rally route met the people and addressed the gatherings.

He sang a new song ‘Angar hai hum, Toofan hai hum. Sunlo re sunlo. Pakistani mulloh, Bharat se bhaganeh ayeh hai hum,” while his old song “Baap toh baap rehenga“, was played on the DJs along the procession route.

During the yatra, Raja Singh asked the devotees to organize a ‘recitation of Hanuman Chalisa’, a program in all temples on Tuesday or Saturday.

“We will be united when there is a gathering and all of us assemble in local temples. All of us should start doing it,” he said.

The main procession that started from Seetharambagh temple will move through Asifnagar, Mangalhat, Dhoolpet, Jumerat Bazar, Begum Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazar, Gowliguda, Koti, Sultan Bazaar and end at Hanuman Vyamshala.

The police force is deployed in large numbers and higher officers are supervising the movement of the Rapid Action Force and other anti-riot units.