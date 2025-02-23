Asaduddin Owaisi distributes free sewing machines to Hyderabad women

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, along with Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Mehraj, on Sunday, February 23 distributed 401 sewing machines to women who completed a free tailoring and sewing course.

The three-month training program, which began on January 18, 2024 to April 14 was conducted at five centres across Yakutpura, including Ward Office Model Market (Talabkatta), SRT Colony Community Hall, Rein Bazar Chaman, Darab Jung Reading Room (Kurmanguda), and Khandander Nagar Community Hall (Santoshnagar).

A total of 554 women enrolled in the course, out of which 401 successfully cleared the examinations and records.

Earlier, 67 women had already received their free sewing machines, while the remaining 334 were distributed during Sunday’s event.

Speaking at the event, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “You can join the course in the next batch, and we will try to open more centres. Our goal is to benefit women.”

Earlier, the Telangana government announced plans to distribute free sewing machines to unemployed women from minority communities of Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi, who are trained in sewing, as promised under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme.

Those with annual income below Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas are eligible to apply for free sewing machines.

The applicants can fill out an online application form, in which they would need to provide their Aadhaar details, Ration Card details, Caste Certificate, Passport size photo (mandatory) and tailor training certificate, if available.