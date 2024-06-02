Asaduddin Owaisi, Madhavi Latha in tight race in Hyderabad, suggest exit polls

Hyderabad: Exit polls by various agencies indicate that Hyderabad is going to witness a tight race between All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Madhavi Latha.

The Axis My India exit poll showed that there is a possibility of the BJP candidate winning the Hyderabad seat.

It showed that from Telangana, BJP can win 11-12 seats whereas Congress and BRS can bag 4-6 and 0-1 seats respectively. AIMIM may bag 0-1 seat, predicted the exit poll.

Additionally, Today’s Chanakya exit poll also predicted that there is a possibility of Madhavi Latha dethroning Asaduddin Owaisi from the Lok Sabha seat.

As per the exit poll, BJP can win 10-14 seats whereas Congress can bag 3-7 seats. In the case of AIMIM, it may or may not secure victory in Hyderabad, suggested the exit poll.

The exit poll predicted that BRS is not going to win even a single Lok Sabha seat from the state.

Asaduddin Owaisi vs Madhavi Latha

For the past few months, Hyderabad has witnessed massive campaigns by both Asaduddin Owaisi and Madhavi Latha.

Though other candidates also contested for the seat, many consider that the actual contest is between the AIMIM and BJP candidates.

In 2019, Asaduddin Owaisi won the seat by securing 58.94 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. With a voter turnout of 44.84 percent, Owaisi secured 26.43 percent of the total electors in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

Even though six out of the seven seats in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency are represented by AIMIM, there is a tight race for the seat between Asaduddin Owaisi and Madhavi Latha.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Since 1989, AIMIM has won the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency nine consecutive times.

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, as an independent candidate, represented the constituency between 1984-1989. From 1989 to 2004, the Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi as an AIMIM MP.

Since 2004, Asaduddin Owaisi has been the MP from the Hyderabad constituency.

As exit polls predicted a tight race between the AIMIM chief and Madhavi Latha, it remains to be seen who will get another term to represent Hyderabad in Lok Sabha.