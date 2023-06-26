Asaduddin Owaisi meets AIMIM members at Nizamabad jail

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said his party will teach a lesson to BRS Bodhan MLA Mohd Shakil Aamir in the upcoming assembly elections.

On Monday Owaisi visited the Sarangapur Jail in Nizamabad district along with local councillors to meet the 10 persons who were arrested by the police for allegedly attacking Bodhan MLA Mohd Shakil Aamir on June 16.

“It is a highly condemnable incident. The youngsters had only questioned the MLA about the developmental works in the constituency. They had not used any vulgar language against him nor attacked him. In the upcoming assembly elections, he (Shakil Aamir) will have to face the consequences. Using power and influence he sent the local youth to jail. If they do not get bail, they have to remain in prison on Eid ul Adha too,” Owaisi said.

He further said that when the MLA got a case under 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC booked against the youngsters for questioning about lack of developmental works in his constituency, he should have shown the same interest and approached the state government for a compensation of Rs. 30 lakhs for the family of a minor girl who was raped by a relative of a BRS party councillor. “Why this difference to law and order issues in his own constituency,” Owaisi asked.

It may be recalled that a 13-year-old girl was reportedly sexually abused by the brother of a BRS councillor in Bodhan. The accused person has been arrested.

The AIMIM president said that Shakil Aamir will be taught a bitter lesson by his own people. “There is anger among the public against the MLA. Parents of the youngsters told us that they had worked for the MLA and MLC Kavitha,” Owaisi said.

The Bodhan police had booked a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon), and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code against 10 persons after they allegedly confronted the BRS leader Mohammed Shakil Aamir on June 16.

According to reports, Shakil had gone to the area for an inauguration of local projects when the youngsters confronted him regarding the pending developmental works. The youngsters reportedly belong to the AIMIM party.

Earlier Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the Nizamabad commissioner of police acted in a “highhanded” fashion. The party maintained that its workers had sought answers but were reportedly booked for an attempt-to-murder charge on Shakil’s complaint.

“Nizamabad CP didn’t use his powers when BJP leaders used vulgar language against the CM and his daughter. But asking your local MLA about development is an “attempt to murder,” Owaisi said.