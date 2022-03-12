Asaduddin Owaisi meets KTR, says MIM will contest in Gujarat and Rajathan

Hyderabad: The AIMIM chief and Hyderabad on Saturday met the IT Minister K T Rama Rao at Telangana State Legislative Assembly. Though his sudden arrival at Assembly surprised many but the MP clarified that the meeting has has no political significance.

He said development programs in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency were discussed. Meanwhile, MP Asaduddin met Minister KTR in the Assembly on Saturday.

” I had met KTR only for the development of the constituency and did not discuss any other political issue, I am not upset with the Uttar Pradesh results. The results of the five state elections are said to be the judgment of the people” said Asaduddin Owaisi.

‘Though the BJP is focusing on Telangana,but the chief minister is strong here. The car (TRS party) is on speed in Telangana. The Majlis will contest the forthcoming Gujarat and Rajasthan elections. Majlis will not contest in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP is winning in the northern states due to the failure of the Congress. Regional parties play a key role in the politics of the country. Somehow the party has to fill the political vacuum. In Punjab, the Congress party has gifted power to the AAP.

Let’s see what the G23 group in Congress is doing. It is not known whether early elections will be held in the state.

The Majlis party is ready for an election in the state at any point of time. Asaduddin Owaisi said that he does not has knowledge about the ideas of the KCR forming a Front. It is KCR who bought Telangana. R, which brought Telangana state alone, cannot be underestimated.