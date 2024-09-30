Asaduddin Owaisi questions Maharashtra govt over Pune mosque demolition

In June this year, a case was registered against the mosque- cum- madrasa situated in Pimpiri-chinchwada.

Published: 30th September 2024
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, September 30, questioned the Maharashtra government over demolition of a mosque in Pune.

The masjid located in Thergaon Pimpiri, Pune has been in existence for last 25 years. Thousands of houses adjacent to the mosque also reportedly do not have valid permits, however, only the Daruloolm Jamia Inamiya Masjid is being demolished.

Asaduddin Owaisi questioned Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde over alleged targeted demolition of the mosque. The Hyderabad MP took to X and said, “Sir @mieknathshinde why this discrimination only for a Masjid ,what about houses which also have No permission. Right Wing Hindutva organisations have given complaint only for Masjid to be demolished.”

In June this year, a case was registered against the mosque- cum-madrasa situated in Pimpiri-Chinchwada.

Residents of the area protested against the mosque , however the municipal authorities have decided to go ahead with the demolition only now.

