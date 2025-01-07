Asaduddin Owaisi questions Prime Minister Modi’s China policy

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, January 7, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s China policy.

Expressing concerns over India’s policy on China, he questioned whether India had a plan to restore patrolling rights for soldiers in Galwan adding that a “solemn protest” in Chinese districts in Ladakh is not enough. “Have we completely given up on the restoration of the status quo of April 2020 in eastern Ladakh?” Owaisi further asked.

He then attacked the Modi government over the lack of adequate resources for the armed forces to tackle adversaries on two fronts (China and Pakistan).

The AIMIM supremo further questioned why the Indian government has failed to sanction a third aircraft carrier to the Navy. He also highlighted shortcomings in the Indian Air Force including the lack of depleted strength of fighter squadrons, AWACS, and mid-air re-fueler.

Owaisi further attacked the Centre accusing it of neglecting India’s internal security with regards to the violence in Manipur. “Equally worrying is this mishandling of India’s external security, where the constant attempts to politicise the armed forces are likely to worsen matters,” he added.

Also Read SC agrees to hear Asaduddin Owaisi’s plea on Places of Worship Act 1991

Taking a dig at Modi for gifting a diamond ring to Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, Owaisi said that India’s diplomacy has been reduced to gifting rings.

Owaisi further criticised the Centre for suppressing debate in the Parliament over pertinent issues. In a post on X, he said, “The Indian public is being kept in the dark, distracted by trivia and random entertainment as the country suffers on most fronts. I know that there will be no answers from Mr Modi because he has none except uncontrolled vitriol, hatred and violence against Muslims under his watch.”