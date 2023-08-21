Asaduddin Owaisi responds to claim that his great grandfather was Hindu Brahmin

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday responded to a social media user who claimed that his great grandfather was a Hindu Brahmin.

It all started after a user on X, previously known as Twitter, alleged that the great grandfathers of Farooq Abdullah, Asaduddin Owaisi, and Jinnah were Hindus. The user added that these figures represent today’s Muslims and expressed Hinduphobia.

In response, Owaisi tweeted, ‘I find it amusing that even when they invent a lineage, Sanghis still need to identify a Brahmin ancestor for me.’ He went on to state, ‘We are all descendants of Adam & Hawa AS. As for me, the democratic struggle for equal rights and citizenship of Muslims represents the modern soul of India. This is not “Hinduphobia”.’

Recently, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s statement ignited controversy. He stated that a majority of Muslims in India are descendants of converts from Hinduism.

