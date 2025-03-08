Asaduddin Owaisi urges CM Revanth to regularise contract asst professors in Telangana

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has urged chief minister A Revanth Reddy to regularise the contract assistant professors in Telangana, as promised in the Congress’ election manifesto.

Addressing a gathering of girl students during the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the new academic blocks of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University (formerly Koti Women’s College) in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 8, Owaisi pointed out that Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have already regularised the contract assistant professors, and after the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of the move, the Centre has also issued an office memorandum in its support.

He said that there was a need to end patriarchy, and men needed to change their mindset, show tolerance, and listen to the voices of women with respect, and if there is truth in it, to implement their ideas.

“I feel unfortunate to say that once a chief minister had asked the people to plant a sapling when a girl is born, and to sell the wood from the tree when she gets married. That chief minister has become the prime minister of this country,” he said.

Owaisi said that Telangana had the highest density of colleges in the country, and second most number of colleges per lakh population.

“While the gross enrollment in higher education in the country stands at 28%, in Telangana it is 41.6%,” he noted, adding that the percentage of gross enrollment of Muslim girls and boys in higher education was better in Telangana when compared with other states.

Recollecting the history of the university’s campus, he said that it has been part of the history of India’s freedom struggle, as Moulvi Alladin had waged a war against the British at the very campus, where 30 freedom fighters were killed, and Moulvi was the first from Hyderabad to be lodged in the Andaman Jail.

He urged the students to keep away from divisiveness and hatred.

Also Read Asaduddin Owaisi accuses Centre of giving step-motherly treatment to Telangana

Addressing the students, chief minister Revanth Reddy who laid the foundation-stone for the university’s infrastructure works being taken up at a cost of Rs 535 crore, directed the officials to complete the construction of academic blocks, auditorium, sports grounds and other infrastructure within 30 months.

He said that he will regularly review the construction works till they were completed.

Talking about women empowerment, he gave examples in history about how women have led the country and have excelled in various fields, especially about Chakali Ilamma, who waged a courageous fight against the feudal landlords during the Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle.

Asking the girl students to take inspiration from chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, education principal secretary Yogita Rana, women and child welfare minister Seethakka and others who have been performing their work efficiently while serving the state, he expressed confidence in seeing 33% reservation for women being implemented in the assembly and parliament soon.

He urged the girls to inculcate leadership qualities in themselves, and be prepared to serve the country as people’s representatives.

“It is a great opportunity for you all to get admission in this university. The only assurance I want from you is that you should study well and compete with international universities like Stanford and Oxford,” he encouraged the girls.