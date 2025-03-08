Asaduddin Owaisi accuses Centre of giving step-motherly treatment to Telangana

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that despite eight MPs representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana, the Union government has failed to sanction projects, giving a step-motherly treatment to Telangana.

Speaking with media after the all-party meeting held at Praja Bhavan on Saturday, March 8, to discuss the issues to be raised in the Parliament session to be held in the national capital from Monday, Owaisi accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of preferring certain states while ignoring Telangana.

“The Telangana government had submitted the regional ring road (RRR) project to the ministry of roads and highways. Yet there has been no action by the Centre,” Owaisis told reporters.

The AIMIM chief also pointed out other projects that are still waiting for the Centre’s nod. “The ambitious Metro Rail Phase-II project that would be constructed at a cost of Rs 24,000 crore and the eight proposed extension of railway lines are still waiting for approval from the concerned ministry,” Owaisi said.

There are other projects as well like the 94 acres for the land development of Bapu Ghat at Langer House was to be transferred by the Centre, the Rs 7,400 crore assistance for linking Musi and Godavari rivers, and supply of drinking water under Godavari Phase-II are yet to be sanctioned by the Centre, Owaisi said.

The construction of the semiconductor industries under the Semiconductor Manufacturing Mission project in Muccherla district is also waiting for the Centre’s approval, Owaisi said.

“Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Punjab and Jharkhand, which are smaller states in area compared to Telangana, have more IPS officers. The state government has written to the Union ministry of home affairs to increase the allotment of IPS officers for Telangana, but nothing has been done yet,” he said.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar said that there were 28 items or issues that were discussed during the all-party meeting. These issues will be raised by the Telangana MPs during the Zero Hour, Question Hour, and through supplementary questions in the Parliament on Monday.

“If need arises, the MPs will move an adjournment motion to discuss the issues,” Kumar said.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the need for MPs from all political parties to come together to safeguard Telangana’s interests. He mentioned that the Congress government has compiled two volumes of books containing letters, information, and representations submitted to the Centre, which have been handed over to the MPs.

Addressing the absence of BJP and BRS MPs at the all-party meeting, he stated that the state government would make another attempt to reach out to them and was willing to hold another all-party meeting. He further assured that if the MPs required prior notice, the government was ready to send invitations a week in advance.