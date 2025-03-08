BRS, BJP MPs skip all-party meet chaired by Telangana Dy CM

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MPs skipped the all-party meeting at Praja Bhavan, chaired by deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, on Saturday, March 8.

In his letter to Bhatti, Union minister for coal and mines G Kishan Reddy stated that he got the invite for the meeting at the last minute, the reason why he was unable to attend.

He made it clear that when it came to the development of Telangana, there would be no compromise.

Meanwhile, the four Rajya Sabha MPs from BRS were also conspicuous by their absence.

The meeting, which is currently underway, is being held to discuss the issues to be raised in the Parliament in view of its sessions which will begin on March 10.

Funds for the highly ambitious project of Hyderabad, Future City, Regional Ring Road (RRR) and radial roads between RRR and Outer Ring Road (ORR) are being discussed in the meeting.