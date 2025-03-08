BRS MLA alleges water crisis in Telangana, demands white paper

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G Jagdish Reddy on Saturday, March 8, slammed the Telangana government for alleged water scarcity in the state.

The Suryapet MLA alleged that the Telangana government has no plan or policy in place to deal with the scarcity of water. “The government must release data on how many contractors received water supply. Only the big contractors who paid better commission received water supply, this is what the small contractors are saying,” Reddy said.

He demanded the Telangana government release a white paper on this issue, the paper must have details on how much water has been released to various districts since the Congress came to power. The former Telangana energy minister sought to know the criteria based on which the water is being released.

He said the BRS party will raise the issue in the upcoming Telangana Assembly session. “There are several problems in Telangana at the moment; however, irrigation is the major issue. Despite water being released, farmers are facing challenges due to crop failure,” he claimed.

Former Telangana minister Jagdish Reddy slams Telangana CM over scarcity of water in Telangana. @TheSiasatDaily #Suryapet #Telangana pic.twitter.com/45OwYSccnV — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) March 8, 2025

The Suryapet MLA accused the Telangana government of neglecting the farmers in the state. He alleged that areas including Ramagundam and Yadadri were affected due to malfunctioning of the transformers. “It seems like the issues that existed before 2014 have reemerged and the BRS will raise these concerns in the Assembly without fail,” he added.