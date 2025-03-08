Telangana: BRS, BJP to not attend all party meeting chaired by Dy CM Bhatti

Hyderabad: In a significant development, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have decided not to attend an all-party meeting of MPs scheduled to take place at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, March 8.

The meeting, chaired by deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, aims to discuss pending issues with the central government and ensure a unified voice from Telangana’s MPs in Parliament.

Kishan Reddy’s letter to Bhatti

The BJP has communicated its decision through a letter from Union minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy to deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

Reddy cited prior commitments and the late receipt of the invitation as reasons for not attending.

He emphasized that the BJP remains committed to Telangana’s development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership but needs advance notice for future meetings.

Prior to this, the BRS, led by former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has informed its choice to not attend the meeting.