ASHA, Anganwadi workers to escort schoolchildren to bus stops in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), under the leadership of Police Commissioner Dr M Ramesh, is launching a transport initiative aimed at reducing traffic congestion and transforming student commutes into a safe, affordable, and digitally monitored ecosystem.

Inspired by initiatives like Transport for London, Cyberabad police aims to reduce private car drop-offs through structured demand aggregation, enhance student safety with police-verified fleets, CCTV integration, and real-time monitoring via the Command Control Centre and create new opportunities by engaging verified gig workers and community members as mobility supervisors.

Under this plan, Cyberabad police aim to increase the current fleet of 3,000 school buses to 15,000, CP Dr M Ramesh said in an interview with NewsMeter. One 30 seater bus replacing 30 cars will significantly reduce traffic congestion during school pick and drop times, the CP said.

The service will also employ women from Self Help Groups (SHGs), ASHA workers, Anganwadi staff and part-time municipal sweepers to accompany children to and from the bus stop. These workers will go through a background verification by the police to ensure peace of mind for parents.

App based monitoring

An app will also be made available for parents to track movements of the bus, which will be equipped with CCTV cameras connected to the Command Control Centre for constant monitoring.

Cyberabad police will be undertaking meetings with stakeholders before launching the initiative in June this year.