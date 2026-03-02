Free helmets given in Hyderabad as part of traffic awareness seminar

Hyderabad: The traffic police on Monday, March 2, held a traffic awareness seminar at Nanal Nagar under the jurisdiction of the Kulsumpura traffic police station, Golconda Zone, to promote road safety regulations.

The program was headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Golconda zone traffic and Additional Commissioner of Police D Dhanalakshmi, who emphasised the significance of wearing helmets while adhering to road safety rules and regulations.

They outlined the importance of helmet usage for both rider and pillion, compulsory helmet wearing for children above four years of age on two-wheelers, and universal seat belt usage by all occupants of motor vehicles.

The ACP and DCP called on all road commuters to understand the necessity of observing lane discipline, including the prohibition of overtaking from the left and compliance with designated speed limits by heavy vehicles.

15 helmets distributed to eligible motorists

Meanwhile, as part of the free helmet distribution program, as many as 15 sets of headgear were given free of cost to motorists eligible to avail the service. The initiative was promoted in coordination with the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) and the Young India team to reinforce the importance of protective gear.

The Traffic Police reiterated their commitment to sustained enforcement and public awareness measures to ensure road safety and called upon citizens to extend full cooperation in maintaining disciplined and lawful road usage.