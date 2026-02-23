Caught without helmet? Malkajgiri Traffic Police lets you borrow one

Anyone found riding without a helmet can borrow one free of charge by providing basic identification details.

Published: 23rd February 2026 4:09 pm IST
Free helmets drive by Malkajgiri traffic wing

Hyderabad: Individuals caught riding two-wheelers without a helmet can now borrow a free helmet under a new initiative launched by the Malkajgiri Traffic Police wing to raise awareness about the importance of wearing the protective headgear.

The “Helmet Bank” initiative was implemented at key junctions in Malkajgiri, including Sangeet Chowrasta, to shift the focus from merely imposing fines to prioritising avoiding accidents. Anyone found riding without a helmet can borrow one free of charge by providing basic identification details.

They are required to return it within 24 hours after purchasing one for themselves.

Currently, a person can be fined Rs 200 for driving without a helmet, which applies to both the rider and the pillion passenger. The penalty under the Motor Vehicle Act can extend up to Rs 500.

