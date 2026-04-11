Asha Bhosle’s age, early life, family, kids and net worth 2026

Mumbai: Well wishes have been pouring in from across the internet for legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 11. The 92-year-old icon was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, shared the first official update on her condition. In a post on X, she revealed that the veteran singer was admitted due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She added that treatment is ongoing, requested privacy for the family, and expressed hope for a positive recovery.

As fans continue to pray for her health, here’s a look at her age, early life, family, and remarkable journey.

Asha Bhosle’s age and early life

Born as Asha Mangeshkar on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, Maharashtra, Asha Bhosle is 92 years old as of April 2026 and will turn 93 later this year. She was born into a musical family – her father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, was a renowned classical singer and stage actor.

After her father’s untimely death when she was just nine, the family moved from Pune to Kolhapur and later to Mumbai. To support the family, Asha and her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar began singing and acting at a very young age.

She recorded her first song, “Chala Chala Nav Bala”, for the Marathi film Majha Bal in 1943. She went on to make her Hindi film debut with “Saawan Aaya” and later delivered her first solo track in Raat Ki Rani (1949).

Marriages and children

Asha Bhosle’s personal life saw its share of ups and downs. She married Ganpatrao Bhosle at the age of 16 in 1949, against her family’s wishes. The couple later separated in 1960.

She then married legendary music composer Rahul Dev Burman in 1980, and the two remained together until his passing in 1994.

From her first marriage, she has three children – Hemant, Varsha, and Anand. While Hemant, a former music composer, passed away in 2015, and Varsha, a columnist, died in 2012, her youngest son Anand manages her career.

She also shares a close bond with her grandchildren, including Zanai Bhosle, who is an emerging singer and performer.

Asha Bhosle’s net worth in 2026

Asha Bhosle remains one of the most celebrated and successful singers in India. According to reports, her estimated net worth stands at around Rs 80–100 crore, reflecting her decades-long contribution to music and entertainment.

Versatile legend: From ghazals to cabaret hits

Asha Bhosle’s career, spanning over eight decades, is defined by unmatched versatility. From soulful ghazals to energetic cabaret numbers, she has mastered every genre.

Her collaborations with composers like O.P. Nayyar gave timeless songs such as Aao Huzoor Tumko, while her work with R.D. Burman produced classics like Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko. Songs like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and Yeh Mera Dil showcased her bold and expressive style, redefining playback singing.

At the same time, she delivered deeply emotional renditions like Dil Cheez Kya Hai and In Aankhon Ki Masti, proving her command over classical and semi-classical music.

Asha Bhosle, a modern-era icon

Even in the 1990s and early 2000s, Asha Bhosle reinvented herself with a contemporary sound. Her collaborations with A. R. Rahman resulted in hits like Tanha Tanha and Rangeela Re. She also made a mark in the Indipop space with songs like Kabhi To Nazar Milao.

As one of India’s most iconic voices, Asha Bhosle continues to inspire generations. As she battles this health setback, fans across the world are united in wishing her strength and a speedy recovery.