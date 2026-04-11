Mumbai: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle remains under medical care at Breach Candy Hospital after being rushed there following a reported cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 11.

Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has now shared the first official update on her condition. In a post on X, she stated that the veteran singer was admitted due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, adding that treatment is ongoing. She also requested privacy for the family during this time and expressed hope for a positive recovery.

She tweeted, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”

My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively. — Zanai Bhosle (@ZanaiBhosle) April 11, 2026

What happened to the legendary singer?

Earlier reports suggested that the 92-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and is currently being treated in the hospital’s Emergency Medical Services unit. Some media reports have also claimed that her condition is critical, though an official detailed medical bulletin is still awaited.

Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most celebrated voices, has left an indelible mark on music across generations. Fans and members of the music fraternity have been pouring in wishes for her speedy recovery.