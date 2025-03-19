Asha worker, 26 others arrested for child trafficking in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Weeks after busting an interstate child trafficking racket in Hyderabad, the Rachakonda police on Tuesday, March 18 arrested a 29-year-old ASHA worker from Malakpet, Amulya who acted as the kingpin.

Amulya entered the trafficking business through a hospital contact, Ismail, who promised her easy money. In 2022, she facilitated her first illegal adoption, earning Rs 30,000. Over time, she expanded her operations, forming links with other traffickers and using social media to connect with buyers.

Modus operandi of child trafficking racket

The racket was first uncovered on 25 February, when the police arrested 11 individuals involved in illegally procuring and selling infants. The suspects were part of an organized network that sold babies for Rs 3-6 lakh, with prices varying based on gender.

During the initial bust, police rescued four infants including two boys and two girls who had been trafficked from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and sold to families in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The infants were transported across state borders by intermediaries and sold to needy parents through facilitators in Hyderabad.

Key players identified

With Amulya’s arrest, the total number of accused in the case has risen to 27 including medical professionals.

The accused in the recent arrest include Vaishali Bheemrao Wasnik, a private employee from Nagpur; Janpally Karthik, a lab technician at Gandhi Hospital; Sajjan Agarwal, a marriage bureau operator from Hyderabad; Banala Mangaiah, a businessman from Ranga Reddy; Bodasu Nagaraju, a bricks trader from Asifabad; Ramaram Ashok, a labourer from Neredmet; Shaik Ismail, a car dealer from Hyderabad; and Macharla Vamshi Krishna, a businessman from Hyderabad.

Additionally, 18 adoptive parents who illegally acquired infants have also been apprehended.

Earlier, police identified and arrested Kola Krishnaveni, a former medical representative previously booked for child trafficking in 2024.

Her involvement helped uncover a larger network. The probe revealed that Amulya, an ASHA worker from Malakpet, was running the operation alongside Krishnaveni and another trafficker, Deepthi. Together, they illegally procured and sold infants, often targeting childless couples desperate for adoption.

During interrogation, Krishnaveni admitted to trafficking multiple infants, including a baby girl sold to a family. Deepthi confessed to being involved in the sale of 10 infants—four boys and six girls.

The racket extended its reach across multiple states, selling infants in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, while illegally acquiring them from cities like Mumbai, Raipur, and Hyderabad.

Ongoing investigation

So far, 27 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and 10 infants including six girls and four boys have been rescued. However, 11 infants are still missing, and efforts are ongoing to locate and recover them. As part of the investigation, police have also seized nine mobile phones used by the accused to facilitate the illegal trade.

Further investigation is ongoing.