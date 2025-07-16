Ashish Chanchlani, Elli AvrRam’s new video viral: ‘ Finally we have…’

Hyderabad: Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam shocked the internet with one photo! Ashish, one of India’s most loved YouTubers, posted a picture holding Elli in his arms and wrote just one word: “Finally”. The post spread like wildfire. Fans were confused—Is this a real love story? Or is it for a new project?

Ashish is known for his funny videos and huge fan following. But this post was something new. It was sweet, romantic, and totally unexpected. Many fans were super happy, saying things like, “They look so cute together!” Others thought it might just be for a music video or a show.

The “Finally” Video – Funny and Full of Chemistry!

Soon after the photo, Ashish shared a video with Elli on Instagram. In the video, he jokes that he’s her spot boy and helps with her dress. At the end, he playfully asks, “Can I push you off the bridge, ma’am?” Elli laughs, and their fun bond makes fans smile.

He captioned the video: “Finally, we have been waiting to tell you…”

Ashish’s Big New Series – “Ekaki”

While fans are guessing about his post with Elli, Ashish is also getting ready for his biggest project ever—“Ekaki”, a horror-comedy series. This time, he is not just acting—he’s also the director, writer, and producer. The series will release on ACV Studios’ YouTube channel.