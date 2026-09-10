Ashish Chanchlani spotted at Charminar, what’s cooking?

Hyderabad: Popular YouTuber and content creator Ashish Chanchlani has sparked curiosity after being spotted near Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar. Dressed casually and surrounded by security personnel, Ashish was seen walking through the busy streets of the Old City.

Adding more fuel to the buzz, Ashish posted a picture of Charminar on his Instagram Stories with the Telugu track Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda playing in the background. However, he did not reveal the reason behind his Hyderabad visit.

Ashish has frequently expressed his love for Hyderabadi food and movies. Considering his fondness for the city, the visit could simply be a food-filled Hyderabad getaway. However, his growing connections with the film industry have left fans wondering if there is more to the trip.

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The creator has previously spoken about receiving movie offers and has already displayed his acting, writing and directing ambitions through Ekaki. He also strengthened his connection with Telugu cinema after hosting SS Rajamouli’s grand GlobeTrotter event.

Could his Charminar appearance be connected to a new film project, or is Ashish simply exploring the City of Nizams and enjoying its famous food? Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but his Hyderabad visit has certainly left fans wondering what is cooking.