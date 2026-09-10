Ashish Chanchlani spotted at Charminar, what’s cooking?

However, his growing connections with the film industry have left fans wondering if there is more to the trip.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Ashish Chanchlani standing near Charminar in Hyderabad, India, during daytime.
Instagram - Ashish Chanchlani

Hyderabad: Popular YouTuber and content creator Ashish Chanchlani has sparked curiosity after being spotted near Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar. Dressed casually and surrounded by security personnel, Ashish was seen walking through the busy streets of the Old City.

Adding more fuel to the buzz, Ashish posted a picture of Charminar on his Instagram Stories with the Telugu track Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda playing in the background. However, he did not reveal the reason behind his Hyderabad visit.

Ashish has frequently expressed his love for Hyderabadi food and movies. Considering his fondness for the city, the visit could simply be a food-filled Hyderabad getaway. However, his growing connections with the film industry have left fans wondering if there is more to the trip.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The creator has previously spoken about receiving movie offers and has already displayed his acting, writing and directing ambitions through Ekaki. He also strengthened his connection with Telugu cinema after hosting SS Rajamouli’s grand GlobeTrotter event.

Could his Charminar appearance be connected to a new film project, or is Ashish simply exploring the City of Nizams and enjoying its famous food? Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but his Hyderabad visit has certainly left fans wondering what is cooking.

Tags
Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
Back to top button