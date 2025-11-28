Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its final weekend ka vaar of the season, with the grand finale expected to take place on December 7. While an official confirmation is still awaited, the excitement is at its peak as fans eagerly predict who will make it to the top 5 and who will get evicted right before the finale.

The shoot for week 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar wrapped up on Friday, and insider updates have already started pouring in including this week’s elimination.

Gaurav Khanna, who won the prestigious Ticket to Finale, was the only contestant safe from eviction. The remaining seven housemates Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More and Malti Chahar were all nominated.

Ashnoor Kaur Evicted From Bigg Boss 19

According to sources close to the show, Ashnoor Kaur has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 19 house, becoming the latest contestant to exit after Kunickaa Sadanand.

The eviction has left many viewers shocked, especially because early voting trends placed Tanya Mittal and Shehbaz Badesha in the bottom two. Contrary to predictions, Ashnoor walked out proving once again that Bigg Boss is known for its curveballs and unpredictable twists.

Top 7 finalists of the show

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal Mallik

Shehbaz Badesha

Tanya Mittal

Pranit More

Malti Chahar

What’s your take on Ashnoor’s eviction? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19 finale.