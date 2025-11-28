After Ashnoor, Shehbaz Badesha also exits Bigg Boss 19; Top 6

The Weekend Ka Vaar shoot for week 14 was completed today, and as per inside updates, not one but two contestants have been shown the exit door ahead of the finale

Published: 28th November 2025 9:47 pm IST
Shehbaz Badesha and Ashnoor Kaur evicted from Bigg Boss 19
Shehbaz Badesha and Ashnoor Kaur evicted from Bigg Boss 19 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is racing toward its grand finale, expected to take place on December 7, and the competition inside the house is now fiercer than ever. As fans eagerly await the winner of the season, a shocking double elimination has taken place just days before the finale.

Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha eliminated

Earlier, news surfaced about Ashnoor Kaur’s elimination, which in itself surprised viewers, especially since voting trends had placed Tanya Mittal and Shehbaz Badesha in the bottom zone. Now, confirming a major twist, sources have revealed that Shehbaz Badesha has also been evicted from the show.

This unexpected double eviction has taken fans by surprise, as both Ashnoor and Shehbaz were considered strong entertainers. Ashnoor, who entered the house on premiere night, had survived every eviction so far.

Shehbaz joined in week 2 as wildcard contestant and quickly became one of the season’s most talked-about contestants. Unfortunately, both fell short of making it to the finale week, ending their journeys just before the finish line.

Bigg Boss 19 Top 6 finalists

With their exits, the top 6 finalists of Bigg Boss 19 have now been officially locked.

  • Gaurav Khanna
  • Farrhana Bhatt
  • Amaal Mallik
  • Tanya Mittal
  • Pranit More
  • Malti Chahar

These eliminations will be showcased in the Saturday and Sunday episodes, building momentum for the finale week.

The stage is set, the finalists are ready, and the grand finale is now just a few days away. Who do you think will lift the Bigg Boss 19 trophy? Comment below!

