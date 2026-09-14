Ashok Gehlot may likely be the next Telangana in-charge

Hyderabad: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot may be appointed as the next Congress in-charge for Telangana, according to reports on Monday, September 14. The post would fall vacant with the incumbent, S. Meenakshi Natarajan, likely to take a 10-month leave to travel abroad for higher education.

The Congress high command is also considering some other senior leaders for the Telangana in-charge post. Among those being considered, apart from Gehlot, are Mukul Wasnik and Shaktisinh Gohil.

Natarajan was appointed as the AICC in-charge for Telangana affairs on February 14, 2025. She replaced Deepa Dasmunsi in the key organisational position.

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Before taking charge, Natarajan had been involved in the Congress strategy for Telangana. She also served as an AICC observer during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

Natarajan has been associated with the Congress leadership at the national level and is considered close to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Her political career also includes a Lok Sabha victory from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress leadership fielded her from the constituency in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, where she won by a margin of more than 30,000 votes.