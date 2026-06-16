Ashutosh Gowariker on remaking Lagaan: Classics should be left untouched

The filmmaker attended a special event for the film’s 25th anniversary in the city on Monday. He spoke to the media on the sidelines of the event

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Lagaan movie star Aamir Khan
Lagaan movie star Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his film ‘Lagaan’, has made it clear that he is in no mood to remake the film as per the current sensibilities of the audience.

The filmmaker attended a special event for the film’s 25th anniversary in the city on Monday. He spoke to the media on the sidelines of the event.

He said, “I don’t think you should try and remake a film. I think you should appreciate a film that is a classic, I mean, not ‘Lagaan’, I am saying any film that you see and you find it to be a classic, you appreciate it”.

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He further mentioned, “You don’t have to emulate it. Try and create your own new idea for a film, because you are trying to create his own voice, his own story”.

Several prominent figures from the industry turned up for the event. The film featured Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan (the actor came on-board after being pursued by Ashutosh) and Gracy Singh. It clashed with the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ at the box-office, and also secured a nomination for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards.

‘Lagaan’ is considered a masterclass in filmmaking and is noted for breaking many prevalent rules of the box-office at the time. The film has been included as a case study in team building by many educational institutions. It also introduced a new style of mounting a film in Bollywood, moving into a streamlined approach by hiring professionals in each department. It wa the first film in Hindi cinema to use a sync sound.

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