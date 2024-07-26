ASI at Delhi airport tries to commit suicide using service revolver

ASI Jagbir Singh is undergoing treatment after the incident on Thursday, an official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th July 2024 2:56 pm IST
New Delhi: Suffering from severe migraine, an assistant sub-inspector posted at the Delhi airport attempted suicide by turning his service revolver on himself while on duty, police said on Friday.

ASI Jagbir Singh is undergoing treatment after the incident on Thursday, an official said.

“A call was received at 8.45 am, when ASI Jagbir Singh, posted at Domestic Airport police station, attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver while on duty at the police booth,” he said.

Singh had written a note citing his illness, severe migraine, as the reason for wanting to end his life, the official said.

Further investigation is underway.

