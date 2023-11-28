ASI seeks 3 weeks more to submit Gyanvapi mosque survey report

Updated: 28th November 2023 1:37 pm IST
Gyanvapi mosque (File Photo)

Varanasi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought three more weeks to submit the scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

The last extension was on November 18, when the ASI asked for another 15 days.

The court had allowed it 10 days.

The survey, which was started on August 4, leaves out the Wuzukhana area of the mosque, which was sealed by the orders of the Supreme Court.

