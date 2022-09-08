Asia Cup 2022: UAE warns of action after fans brawl in Pakistan-Afghanistan match

Dubai: UAE authorities have warned of action against fans violating disciplinary rules after clashes between spectators at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium who had gone to watch Pakistan and Afghanistan play in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

In a nail-biting contest in the Super Four stage of the tournament, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket and secured a ticket to the final, Geo News reported.

Afghan fans were incensed at the outcome, some attacking Pakistani supporters with the seats installed in the stands.

The authorities said that they will be closely monitoring spectators and any damages caused to the premises or injuries inflicted upon other spectators will be dealt with sternly.

They added that fans should follow the rules and that the field of sports demands sportsmanship from all, including viewers.

Naseem Shah’s two sixes from the first two balls of the final over helped Pakistan snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The one-wicket win means that Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup.

Here are some of the scenes after the match

Scenes after the end of yesterday's game 😳 Fights were happening outside the Dubai Stadium as well. #PakvsAfg #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/iMv5i9wYeQ — Subrata Mukherjee 🇮🇳🧡 (@Subratabjym) September 8, 2022

After match scenes from Sharjah stadium pic.twitter.com/gpMnMuQiub — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) September 7, 2022

What is this? Really shameful. @ICC should take some strict action against this guy. Asif Ali.

pic.twitter.com/87Gjmv5dHj — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) September 7, 2022

Afghanistan won after the match 😂🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/udy7McEcSZ — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) September 7, 2022

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)