Asia Cup 2025: Man of the match Tilak Varma meets Telangana CM

Hyderabad: India’s Asia Cup 2025 final hero Tilak Varma on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here.

Reddy felicitated Varma and lauded his performance in the final, a press release said.

Varma also presented a cricket bat to the chief minister.

Reddy posed as if facing a ball on the cricket pitch while holding the bat presented to him by the cricketer.

State Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and several sports officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters, Varma said winning the Asia Cup was the “best reply” to an aggressive opposition, adding that he overcame early pressure and verbal volleys from Pakistan players en route to his match-winning half-century in the title clash.

Varma struck an unbeaten 69 to guide India to a five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.