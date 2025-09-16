Asia Cup: ICC rejects Pak’s bid to drop referee Pycroft after India handshake row

The PCB had filed a complaint with the ICC alleging that Pycroft asked Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, at the time of the toss, not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav.

Asia Cup 2025, India vs Pakistan
Dubai: The ICC on Tuesday, September 16, rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board‘s demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the panel of officials for the ongoing Asia Cup.

The PCB had filed a complaint with the ICC alleging that Pycroft asked Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, at the time of the toss, not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav in their Asia Cup match on Sunday.

“Late last night, ICC had sent a reply to PCB stating that Pycroft won’t be removed and their plea has been rejected,” an ICC source told PTI.

The 69-year-old Zimbabwean is due to officiate Pakistan’s final group stage game against the UAE on Wednesday.

Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema had also filed a complaint with the Asian Cricket Council, alleging that it was on Pycroft’s insistence that team sheets weren’t exchanged between the two skippers on Sunday, as is the norm.

