Asian Games: India women’s hockey team gears up against Korea

Hangzhou: As the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 progresses, the Indian women’s hockey team is all set to face a formidable challenge in their third match, this time against a spirited Korean side. With impressive victories in their first two matches, India will be looking to maintain their winning streak, while Korea are eager to continue their dominant run in the tournament.

India showcased their supremacy in their opening game with a resounding 13-0 win against Singapore, followed by a convincing 6-0 victory over Malaysia on Friday. These wins highlighted their impeccable form and their determination to claim the Gold medal in this prestigious competition.

Korea, on the other hand, has also been in stellar form, recording a 4-0 win against Singapore and a commanding 7-0 victory over Hong Kong in their previous matches. Their clinical performances underscore their status as a serious contender for the championship.

When it comes to head-to-head encounters, Korea hold the advantage with 11 wins in the 19 matches played between the two sides. India have secured six wins, and two matches have ended in draws. This history adds an intriguing dimension to the upcoming clash, with India eager to improve their record against their Korean counterparts.

India captain Savita shared her thoughts on the upcoming challenge and said, “Facing Korea is always a tough battle, and history shows that they have had the upper hand. However, we are a different team now, full of confidence and determination. We’re ready to give it our all on the field and make our country proud. Our goal is to play our best hockey and secure a victory.”

Vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka added, “The team has been working tirelessly to prepare for this match. We respect Korea’s abilities, but we also have faith in our own. Our victories in the earlier games have boosted our morale, and we’re ready to face this challenge head-on. It’s going to be an exciting match, and we aim to put up a strong fight.”

Notably, India are currently on top of the Group A tally with six points from two games and a better goal difference than second-placed Korea, who also have accumulated six points from two matches.

Indian women’s hockey team will take on Korea on Sunday at 1330 hrs IST.