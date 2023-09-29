Nikhat Zareen secures Olympic quota, assures India of medal at Asian Games

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion set the tone of the bout early on with a sharp jab. Nikhat continued to dominate with a flurry of accurate combination punches.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th September 2023 7:26 pm IST
Nikhat Zareen secures Olympic quota, assures India of medal at Asian Games
Hangzhou: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareens hand wrap shows Love India written as she reacts after defeating Jordans Nassar Hanan in the Womens 45-50kg Boxing Quarterfinal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan) (PTI09_29_2023_000328B) *** Local Caption ***

Hangzhou: Two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen secured a Paris Olympics berth and assured herself of a medal as she cantered to the 50kg semifinals of the Asian Games here on Friday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Fighting in her third bout of the tournament, Nikhat needed less than three minutes to notch a facile RSC (referee stops contest) win over Nassar Hanan of Jordan in the quarterfinal.

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion set the tone of the bout early on with a sharp jab. Nikhat continued to dominate with a flurry of accurate combination punches.

MS Education Academy

Such was her domination that the referee was forced to give the Jordanian pugilist three standing counts before calling off the contest.

World Championship bronze medallist Parveen managed to outplay local favourite Zichun Xu 5-0 to move to the quarters.

Lakshya Chahar, on the other hand, made a first round exit after he went down 1-4 to Kyrgyzstan’s Omurbek Bekzhigit Uulu in the 80kg Round of 16 bout.

In the women’s events, the semifinalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg while the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The gold and silver medallists in each of the seven weight divisions in the men’s event will receive Olympic quotas.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th September 2023 7:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button