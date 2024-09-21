Asifabad violence: Owaisi accuses BRS of Involvement

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen, president and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi said in the Jainoor violence more Bharat Rashtra Samithi workers were present.

Asaduddin Owaisi made a startling revelation during the “Jalsa-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Jalsa-e-Rahmatul-lil-alameen,” (public meeting) held at Darussalam Grounds on Friday.

“It is surprising to know BRS workers were attacking the Muslim houses during violence in Jainoor. The BJP workers were less,” he remarked.

Asaduddin added that the BRS party is silent on Jainoor violence and Waqf Bill. “They are adopting a wait-and-watch policy. Let them do it, we will show them too,” he said.

The AIMIM party is giving Rs. 36 lakh financial assistance to the affected families and ration kits to over 1000 people. “In a day or two our public representatives will go and hand over the ration. The amount is directly transferred to the bank account of the affected families,” said Asaduddin Owaisi.