Asim Riaz back on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, photo goes viral

Mumbai: The news of Asim Riaz’s elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 left his fans and the show viewers in shock on Monday. Several major media portals suggested that Asim has been ousted from the show midway post his big fight with host Rohit Shetty.

It was also reported that the fight started after Asim refused to do the stunt, considering it dangerous. Rohit reportedly insisted Asim to perform the task saying that he cannot skip it. Despite this, Asim did not agree and further when Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar tried to insist him, Asim called them losers and told Rohit he did not want to share the stage with them, adding, “I buy a car every three months.” A major showdown happened between Rohit and Asim post this drama and the latter was asked to leave the show, a report in Times Now said.

Neither Asim nor his team has reacted to the news.

Asim Riaz Not Eliminated From Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

And now, some insiders suggest that Asim is still very much a part of the show. Some sources are saying that he has not been ousted and the drama was only to create hype around Asim’s name and show’s TRP stuff.

A latest photo of Asim Riaz with other contestants from Romania is also going viral, confirming the news that he is still in the game. Check out below.

Highest Paid Contestant

According to several reports, Asim Riaz is the highest paid contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and he is charging Rs 15 to 20 lakhs per week for his stint on the show. He is one of the most hyped and followed contestants of KKK this season. So, if he is still in th game, will he manage to stay till finale? What do you think? Comment below.

