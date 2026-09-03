Asim Riaz calls Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik ‘TV industry aunties’

Mumbai: Actor Asim Riaz has hit back at television actors Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan after they recently discussed and chatted about him and called him ‘nuisance value’ on their podcast show, along with their respective husbands Abhinav Shukla and Rocky Jaiswal.

The comments have now prompted a response from Asim. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he shared a post apparently aimed at the television personalities who had discussed his claims.

“I saw another clip from a podcast where these TV industry aunties and uncles were talking about how I bring TRP to every reality show I do. Well, the answer is YES, I DO. Good luck with your careers n keep playing your roles and being puppets in the industry,” Asim wrote.

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For the uninitiated, during an episode of Rubina and Abhinav’s podcast The4POV, they, along with Hina and Rocky were seen discussing the culture of publicity, controversies and the role of contestants in making reality shows popular.

During the same conversation, the group also discussed Asim’s previous claims about his contribution to the success and TRPs of reality shows he has participated in.

Hina was heard referring to an interview in which Asim had spoken about his impact on shows including Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Battleground. According to reports on the discussion, Hina said Asim appeared to flaunt that these shows gained traction because of his presence.

Rubina, who had worked with Asim on the reality show Battleground and Khatron Ke Khiladi, then recalled her experience of working with him. She criticised what she described as his behaviour towards the show’s creative team and crew, saying she found the manner in which he spoke to them disrespectful.

Rubina also questioned Asim’s claim that he was responsible for the TRPs of the reality shows. She called him a “nuisance value” and referred to his alleged misconduct behind the scenes.

For the uninitiated, Asim’s response has reignited the controversy surrounding his stint on Battleground and his earlier participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

He was removed from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 following a heated confrontation involving host Rohit Shetty and fellow contestants after he failed to complete a stunt.