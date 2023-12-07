Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana’s last Instagram chat leaked online

Mumbai: One of the most loved couples of telly ville, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, from the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13‘ have officially announced their separation after four years of dating. The news came to light when Himanshi shared a heartfelt statement on her Instagram account.

Himanshi cited religious differences as the reason behind their decision to part ways. In her now-deleted Instagram story, she wrote, “YES, We are not together anymore. All the time we have spent together has been great, but our togetherness comes to an end now. The journey of our relationship was great, and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy.”

After removing the initial post, Himanshi shared a cryptic note that expressed the challenges they faced: “When we tried, but we could not find a solution for our life. We still love each other, but luck is not supporting for happily ever after. No hate, only love. That’s called a mature decision.”

Asim Riaz has not yet commented on the breakup, but a leaked Instagram chat reveals him encouraging Himanshi to openly discuss the reasons for their separation. Himanshi responded by mentioning that she had initially shared the reason on her Instagram story but later deleted it, fearing it would target Asim. To this, Asim reassured her that it wouldn’t target him at all.

The former couple, who met during their ‘Bigg Boss 13’ days, had publicly expressed their love for each other on national television. They also collaborated on several songs, including ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’ and ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar.’ Himanshi had broken her 9-year-long relationship with her boyfriend Chow for Asim during their time in the Bigg Boss house.