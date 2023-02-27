Asim Riaz recalls the day Sidharth Shukla died, says ‘knew it before..’

Mumbai: A total of 16 seasons of popular television reality show Bigg Boss ended successfully but the most talked ever would probably be the 13th one. The two arch-rivals of Bigg Boss season 13 Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were the main entertainers of the audiences and fans still share their moments and tiffs on various social media platforms. The arch-enemies inside Bigg Boss’s house turned out to be good friends outside later.

Asim Riaz has been seen often sharing with fans and media about his relationship with Sidharth Sukhla. The first runner-up of the BB 13 has recently made a shocking statement about the death of Sidharth Shukla.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Asim said, “He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it happened). I had a call from one of my cousins, Ruhaan called me up, usne mujhe bola bhai news on karna (He asked me to switch on the news), he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am.”

“I have spent 140 days with him in that house and I was really connected because I had no friend outside and aisa connection kisi se hua hi nahi kabhi bhai, matlab ladna toh 4-4 din, hasna toh 4-4 din (I have never had such a connection where we fought for 4 days continuously and then laughed continuously for 4 days),” he added.

Despite sharing a good bond with Sidharth Sukhla later, Asim Raiz still claims that his friend’s victory was rigged. He maintained that he was far more deserved than the late Sidharth Shukla.

In the same interview with Siddharth Kannan, Asim said, “Mere dauraan unhone kya kiya (during my trip what they did), since they didn’t want me to win, haanji bhai aaj hum online voting khol denge 15 min ke liye, jitana hai jitao jisko (they opened online voting and said, make whoever you want to win). Just say you don’t want to see me win, and it’ll be OK. You made it so plain that we had to think you did whatever you did, and I was like, alright.”

It seems that Asim Riaz is still holding grudges against the Bigg Boss management but at the same time, he feels bad for losing one of his good friends. He was among the first to arrive at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where Sidharth’s body was brought for a postmortem. Sidharth Sukhla died on September 2 in 2021.