Asim Riaz, Salman Khan set to share screen; movie details inside

Mumbai: It’s time for Asim Riaz’s fans to rejoice! Latest reports have it that the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up has bagged a big Bollywood project alongside none other than superstar Salman Khan. Asim will play the role of Salman’s younger brother in the latter’s upcoming film ‘Bhaijaan’, reports said.

The shooting of the film is expected to go on floors mid-November. Official confirmation and more details about the film are awaited.

Speaking about Asim Riaz, his popularity skyrocketed after his hearts winning stint in BB 13 and since then there is no looking back for him. Post the reality show, Asim went on to feature in number of music videos which went well among audience. From collaborating with top brands to joining hands with French record producer DJ Snake, Asim has surely come long way.

On the other hand, Salman Khan was last seen hosting Bigg Boss 15 which got ended in January last week. Talking about his movies, he has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s sequel and a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.