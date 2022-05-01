Asim Riaz to girlfriend Himanshi: You’re the key to my peace of mind

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 1st May 2022 4:43 pm IST
Asim Riaz to girlfriend Himanshi
Asim Riaz andf Himanshi Khurana- IANS

Mumbai: Bigg Boss’ star and model Asim Riaz has collaborated once again with his girlfriend and Punjabi sensation Himanshi Khurana, whom he has lovingly called his “peace of mind”, for a track titled ‘Pinjra’.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Asim shared a glimpse of the song by sharing the poster. It features him and his lady love Himanshi.

“‘Before the day i met you, life was so unkind but you’re the key to my peace of mind’. #PINJRA out on 06.05.2022. Official TEASER out tomorrow on my youtube channel at 1 pm.#asimriaz ft #himanshi MUSIC BY – @charanmusic.”

MS Education Academy

The two have previously worked together in songs such as ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’, ‘Khayaal Rakhya Kar’, ‘Gallan Bholiyan’, ‘Sky High’ and ‘Afsos Karoge’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button