Ask Kareena for your bonus: ‘Prank’ on boss backfires

Actress and fashion icon Kareena Kapoor Khan promoting your boutique is the dream of every business owner, but when you’re on a budget, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the way to go. In yet another example of changing marketing gimmicks in this digital age, Erum DW Pret’s social media team decided to ‘prank’ their boss with AI-generated images of the actress in their store.

The ‘prank’, uploaded on the store’s Instagram page, started with the team sending their boss, Irum, a picture of the actress entering their store on the WhatsApp group “Ma’am, look who just entered our store! Kareena Kapoor!” the message reads.

Excited, the boss “pleads” with the team to keep her there till she arrives. They sent more photos of Kareena looking through the dresses, and one that she picked out for herself. To the boss’s dismay, the team says Kareena wanted the dress customised, but Masterji (the tailor) wasn’t present, so they had to let her go.

Netizens commenting on the reel wondered if the team was able to keep their jobs after the prank, while others pointed to the holes in the story. “What is the role of CCTV then?” the comments said.

In response, the team posted another reel where Irum was seen handing out bonuses to all for the viral reel. Their happiness could not last long however, as instead of money, the envelopes only had a note saying “Now Kareena will give your bonuses.”

“Lagta hai maam aap tak pohonchne se phele reel un tak pohonch gai” (Looks like the reel reached your boss before she reached you), people joked.