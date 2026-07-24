Asked if he’s anti-Muslim, Elon Musk responds

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has defended his views on immigration and Western values after being asked directly whether he considers himself anti-Muslim during an interview with The Economist.

The question was posed by The Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes during a wide-ranging discussion on politics, immigration and artificial intelligence. After pausing briefly, Musk did not give a direct yes-or-no answer. Instead, he said he opposed people entering a country with what he described as “antithetical views”.

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“I’m against rape and murder… and the imposition of rules and laws that are contrary to what we’ve come to accept in the West,” Musk said. He argued that concerns arise when people migrate to a country while holding beliefs that conflict with its laws and social values.

Elon Musk has responded to a question on whether he considers himself anti-Muslim, defending his views on immigration and Western values in a new interview with The Economist.



Video: YT/The Economist pic.twitter.com/kNffsYgY5o — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 24, 2026

Musk also criticised traditional media, saying it was “a crying shame” that journalists failed to recognise the distinction he was making in his comments.

Rejects racism allegations

Elsewhere in the interview, Musk rejected accusations of racism, saying his partner is half-Indian and that they have four children together, including one named after a renowned Indian physicist. “So I would say I’m not a racist,” he said, adding that Tesla and SpaceX employ senior executives from diverse racial backgrounds and that he did not believe racism existed within his companies.

Musk also dismissed claims that he supports the far right, arguing that his views on border security, public safety and government spending reflect the concerns of “normal people” rather than extremist politics.

The interview, conducted at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, also covered artificial intelligence, China’s technological progress and Britain’s political landscape. While acknowledging the risks associated with AI, Musk said he remained optimistic that the technology would ultimately benefit humanity despite its potential dangers.