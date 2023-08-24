Asked to remove shoes before entering ICU, Lucknow mayor ‘calls bulldozer’

In a surprising turn of events, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal found herself at the center of a controversy after she allegedly called a bulldozer, threatening to raze a local hospital recently.

During her visit to the hospital, doctors had requested mayor Kharakwal to adhere to hygiene protocols by removing her shoes before entering the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Monday, August, 21.

However, the request drew the mayor’s ire and quickly escalated into a confrontational disagreement between the mayor and the hospital administration. Posters were hastily erected outside the hospital premises, and there were even reports of a bulldozer being summoned. Later, local police intervention helped defuse the situation.

The primary focus of mayor Kharakwal’s ICU visit was Suren Kumar, a retired soldier from the Army brigade of the municipal corporation, who was receiving treatment at the Vinayak Medicare Hospital located in Thana Bijnaur, Lucknow.

The hospital administration maintained that the mayor and her entourage attempted to enter the ICU wearing shoes, prompting their intervention to enforce sanitary guidelines. However, hospital director Mudrika Singh refuted these claims, asserting that Kharakwal had indeed visited the hospital and interacted with the medical staff, but there was no hostile exchange between the two parties.

Singh emphasized that the circulating reports in the media and on social platforms were inaccurate and should not be propagated. “It is essential to verify the facts and not contribute to the spread of misleading news,” he said.