Asked to stop DJ music during Ganesh Visarjan, men pelt stones at Karnataka cops

Chamarajanagar: The Karnataka police have lodged an FIR against a group of 15 youngsters on the charges of pelting stones and injuring policemen who stopped them from playing DJ music during Ganesh Visarjan in this district of the state, police said on Monday.

Of those booked, two have been arrested.

According to police, the group was taking the Ganesh idol in a procession with loud DJ music.

Also Read Protests rock Chandigarh University over alleged objectionable videos of female students

On being asked to stop the music, they got into arguments with police and assaulted them. Police sub-inspector Mahadev was seriously injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Police driver Basavaraju also sustained injuries. The group of 15 youths, including Nagesh, Mahesh and Murugesh have been booked, police said.

An investigation is underway.