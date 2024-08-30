Aspirants urge TGPSC chairman to settle court cases before 2024 Group 1 Mains

Hyderabad: A group of exam aspirants has submitted a letter to the chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), urging the resolution of pending court cases related to the Group 1 exams before the 2024 Group 1 main examination.

The aspirants argue that resolving these court cases will address potential discrepancies and ensure a transparent and fair examination process for all candidates. The letter emphasizes the need to restore and reinforce candidates’ trust and confidence in the TSPSC’s examination procedures.

The controversy stems from a February 8, 2024, Telangana government order regarding the application of reservation rules in the preliminary examination. The order has been contested in court by aspirants who argue that it unfairly benefits forward castes and disadvantages meritorious candidates from reserved categories. They claim that the government order alters the selection ratio, potentially undermining the principle of equitable representation intended by reservation policies.

The aspirants are concerned that this change could prevent deserving candidates from disadvantaged sections from being selected, thereby compromising the foundational principles of reservation.