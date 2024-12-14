Assam: 8 arrested in gang rape case after video goes viral

In a major search operation, Assam police on Friday, December 13 arrested eight individuals in connection with the alleged gang rape of a young woman in Guwahati, which reportedly occurred on Sunday, November 17.

The case came to light recently after a video of the incident began circulating among residents, prompting police action. The incident was filmed in a camera by the accused themselves and later shared with others through social media apps.

Soon after the video came to light, the police were alerted by a local journalist about the incident, prompting police to take immediate action. Following a thorough analysis of the footage, the police conducted raids in various locations, leading to arrests of the eight accused involved in the crime.

The arrested individuals aged between 18 and 23 were identified as Kuldeep Nath, a resident of Gakhirchowk, Bijoy Rabha, a resident of Shiv Nagar Path, Pinku Das, Gagan Das, Saurav Boro, Mrinal Rabha, and Dipankar Mukhiya, all residents of the Nizarapar, Bakul Nagar, Pachhim, and Padumbari areas, respectively.

The video clip shows the victim unclothed and subjected to “penetrative sexual assault”, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Padmanabh Baruah.

DCP Baruah further stated that the incident took place when the accused group had attended a local festival called ‘Raas Mahotsav’ and later took the victim to a secluded area near a Durga temple, where the assault occurred.

The officer said some of the men had consumed alcohol and drugs before the incident.

“The police team are working to identify the victim and has collected substantial evidence from the video clip for further investigation. A case will be registered based on the victim’s statement once her identity is confirmed”, DCP Barua added.