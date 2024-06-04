Assam: BJP claims ‘people’s support’, Congress maintains ‘new trend’ in country

Guwahati: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asserted that the BJP-led NDA will form the next government at the Centre as he moved closer to victory in Assam’s Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency.

However, Congress’ deputy leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, leading in Jorhat constituency, maintained that the results were indicative of a new trend in the country.

The BJP and its allies were leading in nine Lok Sabha seats out of 14 in the state, while the Congress was ahead in three, according to Election Commission website data at 12.45 pm.

“The people have shown their support for the NDA and our victory prospects are very bright. We will definitely form the government,” Sonowal told reporters in Dibrugarh.

Sonowal is leading over his nearest rival Lurinjyoti Gogoi of the Assam Jatiya Parishad by over 1.60 lakh votes. Gogoi was fielded as the joint candidate by the opposition parties in the state.

The Rajya Sabha MP has polled 415789 while his opponent has secured 2,55,717 votes so far.

“Counting is still on, but we can say that we are headed for a massive win here (Dibrugarh),” the BJP leader said.

Dibrugarh was represented by BJP’s Rameswar Teli in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Another BJP candidate Ranjit Dutta, leading in Sonitpur district by more than 1.6 lakh votes, also claimed that the NDA will retain power at the Centre.

“Counting is still on, but we can safely say that it will be NDA government. As for Sonitpur seat, the Congress was our main rival but they could not put up much fight,” the veteran leader added.

Gaurav Gogoi, on the other hand, maintained that the rise of the INDIA bloc was indicative of a new trend.

“Not just in Assam, even in Rajasthan or Uttar Pradesh, the opposition has proved itself. This is an indication of a new trend in the country. There was no BJP wave, else they would have got 400 seats,” he claimed before reporters at Sonari under Jorhat constituency.

Gogoi, who is ahead by over 80,000 votes against incumbent MP Topon Kumar Gogoi of BJP, added, “When the exit poll results had come, we had said that these were not dependable and we have been proven right.”

Congress candidate in Dhubri constituency Rakibul Hussain, who is leading by over 3 lakh votes against incumbent MP Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF, said he will use the opportunity to raise issues relevant to the people.

“I will speak in detail once the full results are out. But I want to say one thing, there are so many issues – toll gate rates have gone up, power tariff is high, etc. We need platforms to raise these issues and I will do that,” the Congress’ deputy leader in the Assembly added.

Another Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi, looking poised to retain Nagaon seat as he was ahead by over 90,000 votes of the BJP nominee, maintained that people have rejected the attempt at religious polarization by the saffron brigade.

“These results are indicative of a positive mindset of the common people,” he added.