Assam BJP MLA files FIR against KCR for his remarks over surgical strike

Assam: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Assam Diganta Kalita lodged an FIR against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his remarks over surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016.

“Today I lodged FIR against Telangana Chief Minister at Kamalpur police station. He is raising questions on the sovereignty of the country. He is doubting and questioning Army. He is demanding proof of surgical strike. I condemn his statement. Stringent legal action should be taken,” Kalita told ANI.

The Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016 after 19 of the Indian Army soldiers were killed in the base camp in Uri.

Earlier on Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had sought proof from the Central government over surgical strikes carried out in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016.

“Even today, I am asking for the proof. Let the government of India show (the proof). The BJP makes false propaganda that is why people are asking for it. The BJP is using surgical strikes politically. The Army is fighting at the border. If anyone is dying, it’s Army personnel, and they should be given credit for it, not BJP,” said Rao.