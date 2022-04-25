Assam court grants bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 25th April 2022 4:13 pm IST
An Assam court on Monday granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, following his arrest for a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on Sunday, the court reserved the MLAs bail plea, sending him to one-day judicial custody. The independent MLA was arrested by the Assam police on April 20. Following Mevani’s arrest a court had rejected his bail plea.

A local Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Arup Kumar Dey filed a complaint with the Kokrajhar Police Station after Mewani put up a tweet saying, “PM Modi worships Godse” and “…that the PM on his Gujarat visit must make an appeal for harmony in light of the recent events of communal violence in the state.”

As per the complaint filed by Dey the tweet caused widespread criticism and had propensity to disrupt the tranquility of the society. “The tweet…is sure to promote enmity or hatred towards different communities” added the complaint.

