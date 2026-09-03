Assam facing fresh spell of flooding, more than 25,000 affected

Guwahati: As a fresh spell of floods is hitting Assam, more than 25,000 people have been affected by the deluge and with a fresh flood-related death of a woman in the West Karbi Anglong district, the total toll for this year has climbed to 108, according to the latest assessment by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

A senior official on Thursday said that floodwaters have affected seven districts — Goalpara, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Nagaon, Morigaon, West Karbi Anglong and Cachar. Around 25,083 people in 155 villages are currently affected by the floods, while 13 relief camps have been set up to accommodate people displaced from their homes.

The flooding has also caused considerable damage to agricultural land. According to ASDMA, around 6,477.31 hectares of crop area have been affected by the inundation, raising concerns over the impact on the livelihoods of farming communities in the affected districts.

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River levels continue to remain a concern in some areas, with the Dhansiri River at Numaligarh and the Katakhal River at Matizuri flowing above their respective danger levels.

The latest fatality from West Karbi Anglong has pushed the overall number of people killed in flood-related incidents in the state to 108.

Authorities are keeping a close watch on river levels, low-lying areas and other vulnerable locations as flood conditions persist in parts of Assam.

Relief and rescue operations are continuing in the affected districts, with local administrations working to provide assistance to people impacted by the floods.

Officials are also carrying out assessments to determine the extent of damage to homes, agricultural land and other properties.

The administration has also been monitoring areas vulnerable to further inundation amid continuing concerns over rising water levels in some rivers.

Assam has been experiencing recurring flood situations during the monsoon, with large areas of the state’s riverine and low-lying regions remaining vulnerable to inundation.

Officials are expected to continue reviewing the situation and take necessary measures based on changes in water levels and ground conditions.

Further details on the extent of damage and the flood situation in other parts of the state are awaited.